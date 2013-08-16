Florida SMEs Assured of Best Quality Web Hosting from Gossimer - Affordable Rates Promised

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Florida SMEs in need of credible & cost-effective web hosting seem to have a reliable aide - Gossimer, the leading web hosting company has announced to extend best web hosting service at budget-friendly rates. The company holds a special focus on small & medium scale businesses online.



"We can fathom that SMEs are generally short of capital which often compels them to adjust with not-up-to-the-mark hosting support. But not anymore- Gossimer is here to help out the Florida SMEs with premium small business website hosting plans at highly affordable rates. We guarantee you a rare 99.99 percent uptime, user-friendly cPanel or Plesk control panel as well as secure reliable servers. You are also assured of a robust DDoS & spam protection", stated a spokesperson from Gossimer, "We nullify the myth that quality draws in sky-rocket expenses".



Gossimer has been offering both Linux & Windows hosting plans backed by a half-dozen unlimited facilities. The leading web hosting Florida agency is dishing out unlimited bandwidth, disk space, domains, sub-domains, Forwarders, Email Accounts, Auto Responders, FTP Accounts & MySQL Databases with both its Linux & Windows hosting plans.



"We always support the customers with world leading web hosting control panels to ensure easy web page management. Besides, we confirm a robust infrastructure here, courtesy our cutting edge Datacenters, Double Xeon powered Quad-core servers as well as scalable redundant servers", said the manager from Gossimer.



He further added, "Our email hosting service comes loaded with seamless POP3 Email accounts with SMTP, Email forwards & aliases and IMAP access. Our customers are content with our feature enriched webmail interface & the anti-spam and virus safeguard we offer here. We also extend popular email clients and smartphone support".



The company does offer reseller hosting plans for both the Windows & Linux users. Their reseller plans support the SMEs with unlimited databases, add-on domains, sub-domains, parked domains, FTP Accounts, private SSL & Dedicated IP. There are also an extensive array of top notch VPS hosting plans as well.



"Our hosting plans are laid out in several packages to select from in sync with your specific hosting demands & budget range. We value our customers and hence often pamper them with many freebies. With every domain name you register with us, you are getting free of cost email accounts, theft protection, domain forwarding, DNS Service, domain/chat and seamless mail forwards", said the manager, while speaking about their cheap web hosting and domain plans.



Gossimer further assured of its 30 day cash back guarantee with all hosting plans and 24x7x365 client support facility.



About Gossimer

Gossimer is a leading web hosting company offering best quality Linux, Windows, Reseller, Email and VPS hosting plans at affordable rates. The company has a special focus on SMEs.



To learn more about Gossimer, visit http://www.gossimer.com/