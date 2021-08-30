Florida Tourism Is Increasing Again

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- Earlier this year, searches for Miami vacations increased 3x from 2020. Tripadvisor reported a 67% percent increase in travel plans made by Americans during the summer to places all over South Florida where you could find beautiful South Florida vacation rentals. Beaches were at the top of the list when considering where people wanted to travel due to their ability to continually practice social distancing.



In August, things have not changed much. Many events that were unable to take place near Coconut Grove vacation rentals are back in their almost original form (save mask-wearing and social distancing), making it an exciting time for tourists and South Florida residents alike. It seems that yet again, the vacation and travel industry is leading the return of tourism in Florida.



In February of this year, the marketing agency Visit Orlando launched a campaign that aired on TV known as "The Wonder Remains," which spent nearly $8 million to run for one month and entice people to plan vacations early in the year. Matched with success, it is estimated that the campaign spent just $1 for every $10 a tourist spent.



Orlando is not the only city experiencing a mass growth in tourism. Visit Florida launched a campaign in March inviting people to visit multiple locations in Florida, causing a rapid increase in vacations planned to the Sunshine State.



This update is brought to you by SoFLA Vacations. SoFLA Vacations handpicks unique and comfortable vacation rental homes and condos throughout South Florida for the ultimate getaway. To experience a unique and memorable vacation, visit us online.