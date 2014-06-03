Florida UAV, An Online Retailer Offers New Generation UAV, Drones and Custom Builds

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Florida UAV, an online retailer now offers new generation UAV, Drones, and Custom builds. They are now bringing S800 EVO from the platform of the hex-rotor. In addition to this, it can be used in several fields of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). This S800 EVO has been built especially for professional aerial photography with a supported and rigid frame structure.



The company has put their seamless efforts in order to reserve power by building drones with a strong and the stable power system. Their products are absolutely perfect for commercial and industrial AP applications. With an extra space in the centre frame of UAV, one can also install numerous auxiliary equipment that are essential for aerial photography.



Among the most renowned UAV companies in the industry, Florida UAV offers the most reliable and functional products in the market. Now to take photographs with a completely new perspective through aerial photography is simpler, as they are now offering DJI Phantom 2 Quadcopter. This quadcopter is a developed version of Phantom that possesses the support of FPV flying.



A spokesperson from Florida UAV mentions some facts, “We have been developing custom add on's to make a model that possesses incomparable features and we succeeded. The most distinctive feature of precision flight and stable hovering is obtainable by integrating GPS auto-pilot system that allows you to focus on shooting. Its easy battery replacement feature includes an integrated battery compartment for near instant battery changes.”



About Florida UAV

Florida UAV was founded by Damon Young, who has been building and flying all types of R/C aircraft since the early 80’s. With 20 years of government and private experience, Damon fully appreciates the opportunities that lie ahead with the safe and responsible use of UAV technology. While Florida UAV is an online retailer, their goal is to create a website that one can use as their primary source of information. Most importantly, Florida UAV will show where to find the most up to date safety information and updates on the laws regulating UAVs.



For more information, please visit- http://www.floridauav.com/



Contact Details-

2415 Pine Island Court,

Jacksonville, FL 32224

Phone: (210) 870 - 9570