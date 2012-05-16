Relief for Florida Home Owners Has Finally Arrived, Find out How the New Home Affordable Refinance Program HARP 2.0 Can Work from Your Local Expert

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- We all know the real estate market is still teetering and many home residents still find themselves underwater on their home.



This reality has never been more apparent for Florida residents.



Florida remains one of the hardest hit areas and so many are still facing depressed home values, and mortgages that don't reflect current market value.



But, relief has finally shown its head for Floridians who remain underwater on their mortgage. Interest rates are historically low and for Florida residents to capitalize on todays rates and lower their mortgage payment, many people are turning to the Home Affordable Refinance Program HARP 2.0.



The new Making Home Affordable Program HARP or HARP 2.0 has changed the landscape for so many Florida residents suffering.



Unfortanateley as new information comes out on the government site you may find the information lengthy and confusing. But with every problem there is a solution Jaime Charouf has taken on the task to help his fellow Floridians.



Jaime Charouf, an expert mortgage consultant out of Miramar Florida has released a new website at http://www.FloridaHARP2Refinance.com which is designed to remove the confusion.



The new HARP 2.0 is explained in detail on the website. Questions that you were unsure about on your own are answered. Questions such as:



1) What are HARP loans all about? Not in technical jargon but in laymens terms



2) What kind of mortgage loans can Harp be use for?



3) What kind of documentation will I need to bring to the lender when I apply for the program



And of course the most important question Do I qualify for the HARP 2.0 program, is answered and so much more on the website.



This site is a resource for all information regarding Florida HARP 2.0



Your home is your largest and greatest investment and HARP 2.0 loans are the ideal way to build back up the equity faster under the structure of the HARP 2.0 loan program.



To quote HARP 2.0 specialist Jaime Charouf "HARP 2.0 loans are ready and available with low interest rates making it exciting for Floridians to enjoy double savings with a lower monthly mortgage payment and increased equity over the long term restructuring."



