FloridaInsurance.com Says Car Shopping Should Begin with an Auto Insurance Quote

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Many Floridians have a new car on their shopping list this year. This time of year has traditionally been a popular one for buying a new car as many auto makers pull out the stops on discounts, credits, and preferred financing.



However, before signing on the dotted line, Florida drivers should contact their auto insurance agent to find out if that great deal is going to be offset by a higher insurance premium.



In a statement released by Floridainsurance.com, they said “This is a great time to get a new car. Manufacturers are introducing their newest models, and dealers are eager to clear older models off of their lot. It is definitely a buyer's market. When shopping for a car, you should first find out how the car will affect your insurance rates.”



An increase in a driver's insurance premium is not always related to the high value of the new car. Replacement value of a vehicle is just one element that determines a policy's rate. Auto insurance companies look at other things such as:



How often is this make and model involved in an accident? A performance vehicle is more likely to be involved in an accident than a minivan or basic sedan.



How much damage could the vehicle cause? Insurance companies are not only thinking about the damage to the vehicle, they are also considering liability for injuries or property. If a compact car causes an accident, it will usually cause less third-party damage and injuries than a full-size sport utility vehicle.



How safe is the vehicle for the driver and passengers? The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires all cars sold in the United States to pass a crash test. However, the insurance industry has taken crash tests further through the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The IIHS put vehicles through rigorous test and scenarios that go far beyond the head-on-collision simulation performed by the NHTSA. How a car performs in these tests will impact insurance rates for that vehicle.



Is the car a favorite among thieves? If a particular make and model are a favorite pick among lock-pickers, Florida auto insurance companies will see the car as a higher theft risk, which could affect the cost for comprehensive coverage.



This year, before driving off the lot, make sure a good deal does not turn into an expensive insurance premium.



