FloridaLooks.com Unveils Informative Website for Florida Residents Seeking Surgery

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Cosmetic surgery is a life changing event for almost everyone who has it, hopefully, a positive one. Research shows that one in five people who undergo plastic surgery are less than satisfied with the outcome, a statistic that underscores the importance of properly researching both a surgery and a surgeon before committing to any procedure. To assist prospective cosmetic surgery patients in Florida with the task of sifting through the information regarding rhinoplasty as well in screening potential surgeons, FloridaLooks.com (http://www.floridalooks.com) has unveiled a new website featuring not only the most pertinent "need to know" information, but also the most qualified rhinoplasty cosmetic surgeons in the Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah (http://floridalooks.com/rhinoplasty-hialeah/), Jacksonville, Miami (http://floridalooks.com/rhinoplasty-miami/), Orlando, Pembroke Pines, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and Tampa areas.



Company spokesperson James Florentine elaborated on the FloridaLooks.com vision and offered some advice. "We understand that facial surgery is going to be a life altering event for those who take that route," he said, "and it is our goal to ensure the outcome is a favorable one. We recommend people considering a surgery such as rhinoplasty to proceed with care, because while surgeries can be modified, a person will never return to his or her previous appearance. It is of the utmost importance that a person thoroughly research both the procedure they're considering having done as well as the various surgeons who provide the surgery. Our website provides basic information about rhinoplasty and recommends only pre-screened, experienced and thoroughly reputable surgeons. Everyone brave enough to take such a bold step deserves to be satisfied with their end results."



Rhinoplasty is a dual purpose reconstructive surgery, often referred to as a "nose" job. It is at times performed to improve an affected individual's ability to breathe through the nose, often correcting a deviated septum in a procedure known as septoplasty. When performed to improve nasal function, the surgery is usually covered by insurance. As many if not more rhinoplasty procedures are performed to improve the appearance of the nose, or to bring the nose more into keeping with the rest of a person's facial features. When performed for aesthetic purposes alone, the surgery often must be paid for out of pocket.



About FloridaLooks.com

FloridaLooks.com is an information based website that functions as a clearing house to provide people considering rhinoplasty surgery in the Florida area with relevant facts and contacts with surgeons who have been pre-screened for their reputation and expertise.