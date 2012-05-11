Florida's Affordable Cremation Experts Deliver Comfort, Understanding and Great Value

New Port Richey, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- More often than ever before, people all over the country are opting for cremation at end of life rather than a typical burial. As this trend continues, families from all corners are seeking a cremation service that provides a compassionate and thoughtful service. Expertise in the area of cremation and value is vital, so as those left behind don’t find themselves unduly burdened by the costs associated with death-care.



Many businesses have turned end-of-life into just another transaction, indistinguishable from buying a piece of furniture or electrical goods. For those seeking an expert service, well equipped to provide a warm, comforting and affordable cremation experience, it can sometimes be difficult to know where to turn.



Thankfully for residents of the state of Florida, the search isn’t a difficult one. International Cremation, with over 20 years experience in providing caring, personalised end-of-life care, have just announced that one of their most popular services has now become even more affordable.



Perhaps the most well-known name is Florida cremation, International Cremation have a long history of loyal service to Florida residents during some of their most difficult and emotional times. Experts in all stages of the cremation process, the team behind International Cremation are dedicated to ensuring the needs of all clients are met in a warm, understanding and respectful way. To further their mission of making a difficult time as easy to bear financially as possible, International Cremation have recently announced an important offer in terms of the costs associated with cremation.



For only $695 and the purchase of an appropriate urn or sea burial, families can ensure their loved ones are cremated by an expert, considerate staff in a way befitting their final wishes. Costs include the removal, transportation and storage of the deceased as well as careful and respectful cremation, including the casket which is required by law.



So for all those seeking the best way in which to honor the last wishes of a beloved family member or friend, it’s easy to see how the expert, caring team behind International Cremation are best placed to ensure the best possible result. Understanding that care extends beyond life, the International Cremation team will extend their best efforts to ensure all clients receive the utmost in compassion, care and respect.



About International Cremation

International Cremation has been serving Florida with a first-class, caring cremation services for over two decades. Always striving to go the extra mile for their clients, International Cremation offers comfort and understanding to everyone who walks through their doors. The death of a loved one is a traumatic event, and for this reason the compassionate team at International Cremation work tirelessly to ensure the needs of every family are met at every stage of the cremation and funeral process. For more information, visit http://www.internationalcremation.com