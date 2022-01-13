Florida's DUI Laws in 2022

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2022 -- The first conviction typically results in a fine anywhere from $500 to $2,000. If the blood alcohol concentration was 0.15 or more, then the fine will be $1,000 minimum, but no more than $2,000. This is also true if there was a minor present in the vehicle.



First-time convictions may also accrue 50 hours of community service, with the combined duration of probation and incarceration periods lasting no more than one year - jail time for first-time offenses can range from 180 days to nine months depending on the scenarios.



A second conviction within five years of the first will result in 10 days of jail time, a five-year license suspension, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Judges may sentence no more than one year of jail time, along with fines ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 if the blood alcohol level was 0.15 or higher or if a minor was present in the vehicle.



A third conviction within ten years of a previous offense can result in a felony. This typically means 30 days to five years of jail time, 90-day car impoundment, and a ten-year license suspension. A minimum fine of $4,000 will be issued if the blood alcohol level was 0.15 or higher or if a minor was present in the vehicle.



