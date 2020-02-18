Florida's Texting While Driving Law Is in Full Effect

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Drivers that are spotted with a "wireless communication device" while driving through construction or school zones may receive a moving violation that comes with fines attached. Last year, drivers received tear-off reminders regarding the new law provisions and their related fines as a way to warn drivers about the law and help them become aware of it. Now that it's 2020, drivers may receive citations and fines.



Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin, both alumni from the University of Miami School of Law, have each been practicing law in Florida for over 20 years.