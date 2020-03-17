Improving Oral Hygiene Awareness and Dental Tourism to Drive Growth of Floss Picks Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- TMR Research has come up with a new research report that talks about the global Floss Picks Market in great detail. The research report tries to shed on light on different factors that are influencing the development of the global market along with its key segments, geographical landscape, and competitive outlook. The research report states that the global floss picks market is segmented into five key regions. These regions are Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global market for floss picks market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. The regional segment accounted for a larger share in the global market in recent years. The growth of the regional market is mainly attributed to the increasing sales of flossing products in key countries such as the US. In addition to this, the US has been increasingly preferring floss picks over conventional floss because of its improved functionalities and better convenience.



On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most promising regional segment of the global floss picks market. Increasing dental awareness and dental tourism in countries such as India, China, and Singapore is projected to drive the growth of sales of floss picks in the region.



Increasing Oral Health Awareness to Drive Market Growth



There are several factors that are influencing the overall development of the global floss picks market. One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global market is the increasing awareness about dental and oral hygiene. The next decade is projected play a significant role in deciding the direction the leading manufacturers would have to follow in the floss picks market. Dentists and medical professionals have begun suggesting use of these floss picks for all of those who are suffering from anomalous dental structures and cavities. Moreover, these floss picks are more effective in getting rid of stuck food particles from the tooth cavity as compared to regular toothbrush. Such recommendations and prescriptions are helping to drive the growth of the global floss picks market.



Another important factor for the development of the global floss picks market is the increasing awareness spread by dental professionals and other medical faculties. People too are using such products in order to maintain a strong oral hygiene. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been an emerging trend of dental tourism. Such developments too have helped in pushing up the growth of the global floss picks market.



In past couple of years, there has been a lot of promotional and awareness campaigns run by governments and healthcare authorities. Dental camps and similar activities have been initiated in order to teach people importance as well as use of floss picks and similar products. Thus, all these factors are contributing to the overall development of the global floss picks market.



Companies Rely on Product Innovation and Design Changes to Attract More Consumers



The vendor landscape of the global floss picks market is now witnessing a level of fragmentation. This because in recent years, several new players have entered the market are competing against the established order. The companies in the market are developing customized floss picks to suit individual needs. Several new products and types are entering in the global market are gaining immense popularity. One such example is of cocofloss.



Some of the key companies operating in the global floss picks market are Procter and Gamble, Johnson and Johnson Services, Church And Dwight Inc., and The Humble Co. among others.



