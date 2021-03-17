New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global flotation reagents market is forecast to reach USD 6.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Flotation Reagents are chemicals that are used in various industries according to the products manufactured. Their high demand is fed by their increasing utility in the water and wastewater treatment, explosives and drilling, and mineral processing industries, among others. These chemicals are used for separation of materials from water depending upon their solubility and cohesion with water molecules.



The increase in demand for freshwater owing to its depleting sources is leading to the growth of the flotation reagent market. The need for better water treatment, owing to several stringent environmental regulations implemented are creating a huge demand for these chemicals. The usage varies from the purification of coal to the cleansing of precious minerals. The industry effluents are also being treated so as to retain the quality standard of exhaust materials and to make them reusable again.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The flocculants segment in the flotation reagents market is set to experience the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. This is owing to its increasing utility in a variety of mines, mineral processing plants, and purification of minerals, among others.



Mineral processing segment held a market share of 27.6% in the year 2018. This significant share is derived due to the increasing utility in purification procedures, which involves aeration of minerals in water in the presence of these chemical reagents, leading to the attachment of air bubbles and, in turn, levitation of certain minerals.



Industrial waste and sewage treatment category is predicted to observe the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing regulations and strict policies invoked by authoritative bodies in order to control and restrict the usage and effluent of hazardous wastes. Waste products are being treated to make these materials reusable and less toxic for the environment.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are rapidly catching up with the growth in the flotation chemicals. This is primarily due to the rapid influx of investments from different mining corporations along with regulations imposed by the governing bodies on wastewater treatment



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Flotation Reagents market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Flotation Reagents market are listed below:



BASF SE, Cytec Solvay Group, Clariant AG, Kemira OYJ, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel, SNF FLOERGER SAS, Evonik, and Orica, among others.



Reagent Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Flocculants



Collectors



Frothers



Dispersants



Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Explosives and Drilling



Mineral Processing



Water & Wastewater Treatment



Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Mining



Pulp and Paper



Industrial Waste and Sewage Treatment



Others



Radical Features of the Flotation Reagents Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Flotation Reagents market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Flotation Reagents industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flotation Reagents Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Flotation Reagents Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand from the mining industry



4.2.2.2. Stringent regulations regarding safeguarding of environment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental concerns related to mining chemicals and explosives



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



