Flotilla Sailing in Greece: Wise Decision for a Memorable Holiday

Staffordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The season for Flotilla sailing in Greece is at its peak now. The sun is warm, waters are smooth and the wind is apt to fill the sails. Tourists from across the globe travel to Greece to enjoy the sheer pleasure of sailing on the beautiful waters as a fleet. Apart from the factor that its fun and bliss to sail the waters of Greece in this time of the year, tourists desire Flotilla sailing as it acts as the grounds for creating new relationships and friendship with other tourists who travel in the fleet.



Moreover Flotilla sailing is safe for tourists who travel as a family with kids as they are accompanied by lots other people and professional sailors who know the waters and sailing very well. Flotilla sailing is also ideal for first time sailing enthusiasts as they can learn the best practices of operating a Yacht and setting sail with guidance from experts in the field.



There are many islands and beaches to start sailing in Greece. One of the best places to do Flotilla sailing in Greece is the Ionian seas as it has safe and long harbors and the natural scenery is a beauty to enjoy. One of the best Yacht charter agencies in the Ionian seas to book a Flotilla sailing package is Sunny Sailing . They have Flotilla sailing packages on every weekend and they are also conveniently placed near the Preveza airport. They also offer Flotilla in the nights to enjoy the beautiful moonlight on seas. The cost of Flotilla sailing with Sunny Sailing is also relatively affordable as they charge on Per boat basis instead of the per person charging model. The Yacht’s present in this agency is some of the best Yacht’s in Greece and every boat is maintained in a splendid manner. Every Yacht’s that are rented look as good as new ones and are loaded with all equipment's and modern luxury items to make the trip a memorable and enjoyable one .Sunny Sailing also offers on line booking facilities via. Their site to check availability of Yacht’s and pre book your dates even before you travel. They provide the guests with a DVD that demonstrates all the required information to know before sailing and also teaches the Dos and DONTs of sailing along with training on operating a Yacht.



http://www.sunnysailing.co.uk/