Flourishing Biopharmaceutical Industry to Boost Demand for Protein a Resins, High Adoption Expected in North America and Europe

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- According to a recently published report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global protein A resins market size is expected to reach approximately US$ 800 Mn by 2025, and register an annual average growth rate of 8%. This growth is largely dependent on factors such as rising government funding for cancer treatment study, increasing research on monoclonal antibodies, and rising pipeline of monoclonal antibodies to be commercialized.



Market players are targeted towards offering advanced protein A resin products such as next-generation resins for clinical trials, which is expected to cater to evolving demand from biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries. However, widespread availability of alternative purification methods such as crystallization, ultrafiltration, capillary electrophoresis, and high pressure folding is expected to create a hindrance in the market growth.



"Mounting demand for affinity chromatography processes is the direct result of significant growth of biotech and meditech industries, especially in the development of enzymes, antibodies, and protein-based drugs & therapies. Furthermore, rising number of procedures for separating biochemical mixtures along with the increasing demand for affinity chromatography remain the primary growth-driving factors of the protein A resin market," says FMI analyst.



Key Takeaways - Protein A Resin Market Study



As per the FMI's study, natural protein A resin accounted for approximately 65% of the total market revenue share in 2019. On the other hand, demand for recombinant protein A resins is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



The latest advancements in recombinant technology emerge as key market growth influencer, due to customization and greater yields of protein A resin depending on specific demand of the customers.



Adoption of agarose-based matrix for protein A resin accounts for around 85% of the total market value, and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR through 2029.



Demand for glass or silica-based matrix will continue to move on an upward swing, as it offers numerous benefits including high thermal and chemical stability, less toxicity, neutral pH, and high surface area, in addition to easy availability. These advantages are poised to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players.



Adoption of glass or silica-based protein in biomedical and pharmaceutical industries will contribute to positive growth prospects of the market.



Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer and enhanced productivity in biopharmaceutical industry along with expanding testing services in clinics are factors boosting the demand for antibody purification in protein A resins market.



According to FMI, adoption of antibody purification holds major revenue share of the protein A resins market. Additionally, demand from clinical research laboratories is expected to grow at a significant pace and result in increased market share.

Opportunities Abound in Developed Markets



North America and Europe continue to maintain their lead in the global protein A resins market, while high opportunities are expected in developing countries of Asia Pacific. The FMI study finds that China and South Korea are the major contributors, owing to increasing number of market players, growing ecological research, and high expenditure on R&D activities. Moreover, improving pharmaceutical industry along with rising government spending will further accelerate the regional market growth.



More Valuable Insights on Protein A Resin Market



FMI's research study on the protein A resin market is segmented into:



Product (Natural and Recombinant)

Application (Immunoprecipitation (IP) and Antibody Purification)

End Users (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes)

Matrix (Glass or Silica Based, Agarose-based, and Organic Polymer Based)

Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, South Korea, and Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan, South Korea, and China)