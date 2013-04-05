Flourishing Concord New Hampshire Multi-Media Investor Adam Paul Green Visited Boise Idaho Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Maryanne Carlin MXI Corp by Announcing Them as a G3 Week 11 Award Winner for Facebook Monster

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- G3 is an online social media evaluation company that independently examines, evaluates and recognizes individual professionalism from the Network Marketing and Direct Selling Industries. Each week G3 is proud to award our “Certificates of Excellence“ to the top leaders from both of these influential industries for their incredible dedication to their craft. G3 recognizes individual unique talents, skills and abilities. There are 10 different categories of awards given each week. Within each category is a first place award (Gold), second place award (Silver) and third place award (Bronze).



Adam Paul Green, a Flourishing Concord New Hampshire Multi-Media Investor Visited Boise Idaho Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Maryanne Carlin MXI Corp by Announcing them as a G3 Week 11 Award Winner for Facebook Monster



To learn more about the G3 Weekly Award Program, Contact G3 President Adam Green: adam@adampaulgreen.com



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Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a marketing strategy in which the sales force is compensated not only for sales they personally generate, but also for the sales of the other salespeople that they recruit. This recruited sales force is referred to as the participant's "downline," and can provide multiple levels of compensation. Another terms for MLM include: "word-of-mouth marketing", "interactive distribution," and referral marketing. Most commonly, the salespeople are expected to sell products directly to consumers by means of relationship referrals and word of mouth marketing. Some people use direct selling as a synonym for MLM, although MLM is only one type of direct selling, which started centuries ago with peddling.



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MLM companies have been a frequent subject of criticism as well as the target of lawsuits. Criticism has focused on their similarity to illegal pyramid schemes, price fixing of products, high initial start-up costs, emphasis on recruitment of lower-tiered salespeople over actual sales, encouraging if not requiring salespeople to purchase and use the company's products, potential exploitation of personal relationships which are used as new sales and recruiting targets, complex and sometimes exaggerated compensation schemes, and cult-like techniques which some groups use to enhance their members' enthusiasm and devotion. In contrast to MLM is single-level marketing, where the salesperson is rewarded for selling the product directly to the consumer.



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multi-level_marketing



However, the MLM business model is tightly monitored and regulated. In fact, it has been estimated that the rules and guidelines that govern MLM are 40% stricter than most common businesses. It is generally accepted that the first multi-level marketing plan was introduced in 1945 by the California Vitamin Company (shortly afterwards to become Nutrilite). The plan allowed Nutrilite distributors with at least 25 regular customers to recruit new distributors and draw a 3 percent commission from their sales. Unlike traditional direct selling, this was an ongoing payment whenever the customer re-ordered, allowing direct sellers to build a sales organization that could generate a residual-like income.



http://www.mlmlegal.com/MLM%20articles/MLM%20Building%20Blocks-Pledge.html



Independent, non-salaried salespeople of multi-level marketing, referred to as distributors (or associates, independent business owners, dealers, franchise owners, independent agents, etc.), represent the company that produces the products or provides the services they sell. They are awarded a commission based upon the volume of product sold through their own sales efforts as well as that of their downline organization. Independent distributors develop their organizations by either building an active customer base, who buy direct from the company, or by recruiting a downline of independent distributors who also build a customer base, thereby expanding the overall organization. Additionally, distributors can also earn a profit by retailing products they purchased from the company at wholesale price.



Industry representative, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), reports that its 59 regional member associations accounted for more than US$114 Billion in retail sales in 2007, through the activities of more than 62 million independent sales representatives. The United States Direct Selling Association (DSA) reported that in 2000, 55% of adult Americans had at some time purchased goods or services from a direct selling representative and 20% reported that they were currently (6%) or had been in the past (14%) a direct selling representative. According to the WFDSA, consumers benefit from direct selling because of the convenience and service it provides, including personal demonstration and explanation of products, home delivery, and generous satisfaction guarantees. In contrast to franchising, the cost for an individual to start an independent direct selling business is typically very low with little or no required inventory or other cash commitments to begin.



Most direct selling associations, including the Bundesverband Direktvertrieb Deutschland, the direct selling association of Germany, and the WFDSA and DSA require their members to abide by a code of conduct towards a fair partnership both with customers and salesmen. Most national direct selling associations are represented in the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA). Direct selling is distinct from direct marketing because it is about individual sales agents reaching and dealing directly with clients. Direct marketing is about business organizations seeking a relationship with their customers without going through an agent/consultant or retail outlet. Direct selling often, but not always, uses multi-level marketing (salesperson is paid for selling and for sales made by people he recruits or sponsors) rather than single-level marketing (salesperson is paid only for the sales he makes himself).



http://www.wfdsa.org/about_dir_sell/index.cfm?fa=whatisds



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G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



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To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity