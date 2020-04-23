Flow Chemistry Market to Expand USD 2.9 Billion by 2026 : Key Players Are Hemtrix BV, AM Technology, Lonza Group, Vapourtec, Uniqsis

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that global flow chemistry market size will be worth more than US$2.5 billion by 2026. Pharmaceutical and petrochemical applications could turn up to be the prominent drivers if the market.



The Flow Chemistry Market report delivers a detailed decade long pre-historic and forecast for the sector and also involves data on socio-economic scenario. Key stakeholders will be able to analyse the statistics and the tables and figures given in the report for strategic planning that will help lead to the success of the organization.



Global flow chemistry market has emerged as one of the most lucrative verticals in recent years. The market is anticipated to witness heavy gains in the forthcoming timeframe. Growing need of petrochemicals is the key factor driving the market outlook through 2026.



Flow chemistry market is increasingly gaining prominence as an advanced and sustainable method of chemical synthesis. Flow technology offers a range of advantages over conventional batch processing methods. Also known as continuous flow processing, it is basically the development of chemical reactions where flows are combined by pumping fluids through tubes at known rates. The relative proportions of the reactants are generally monitored and regulated by their relative flow rates and concentrations.



North America dominates the flow chemistry market owing to proliferating chemical and petrochemical sector. The U.S. chemical industry will foresee an upward trend in the long-term perspective. This is attributed to rising adoption of shale gas technology that is escalating the capacity expansion and investment in the region. Further, the chemical production is anticipated to expand with major growth arising from gulf coast followed by Ohio valley and Midwest regions.



Chemical and pharmaceutical companies face a number of challenges due to the presence of stringent regulatory frameworks across almost all parts of the globe. However, favorable norms concerning the use of flow chemistry in chemical and drug synthesis on account of various benefits will play a key role in driving the flow chemistry market growth.



In February 2019, the FDA had released a statement saying that continuous flow technology enables manufacturers to scale operations more easily and could significantly help addressing drug shortage concerns. The statement also said that continuous processing has the potential to provide a cost-effective and diverse supply of pharmaceutical products.



Several issues pertaining to scaling of flow technology for commercialization will likely be a major growth restraining factor for flow chemistry market. However, robust demand across chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical applications will drive the industry growth. Flow chemistry promises to play a critical role in sustainable synthesis of drugs and chemicals and the advancement of green chemistry.



