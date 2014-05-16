New Medical Devices research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell & Bead-based), Products & Services (Reagents, Instruments, Software, & Accessories), Application (Research & Clinical), End User (Commercial Organizations & Diagnostics Laboratories) - Global Forecasts to 2018
The global flow cytometry market is estimated to grow at a lower CAGR in developed countries; however it is expected to witness a high growth in the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Factors such as the technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments; fostering research activities in the field of life sciences such as proteomics, genomics, and pharmacogenomics; growing clinical trials; fostering prevalence of HIV and cancer; launch of new reagents for specific applications such as diagnostics, drug discovery, and development of user friendly and intuitive software's in the global flow cytometry market. However, factors such as high cost of instruments, reluctance among researchers to use flow cytometers (due to complexity and consumption of large space), dearth of training, and lack of awareness among probable users are restraining the growth of the flow cytometry market.
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In this report, the global flow cytometry market has been segmented on the basis of products (instruments, reagents and consumables, software, services, and accessories) and applications (research, clinical, and industrial applications). The Research field commands a major chunk of the global flow cytometry market in 2013. This is attributed to the increasing applications of flow cytometry in drug discovery and development process, right from pre-clinical trials to target identification and throughput screening. However, the clinical applications segment is the fastest growing segment in this market, owing to the increasing prevalence coupled with intensifying adoption of flow cytometry techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of a number of diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and others.
Major players such as BD Biosciences (U.S.), Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies Corporation, and eBioscience, Inc. (U.S.) are adopting several growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions in order to keep pace with the evolving industry trends.
North America (comprising the U.S., and Canada) commanded the largest share of the global flow cytometry market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing number of ongoing researches, improved infrastructure, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the North American flow cytometry market. However, high cost of instrument, complexity of software, high maintenance cost, and requirement of large bench space are restraining the growth of flow cytometry market in North America.
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