Increasing application of nanotechnology in wastewater treatment, and in food and beverages and cosmetology, as well as rising focus on nanoparticles imaging for drug discovery and delivery have increased requirements for more efficient, faster, and dynamic imaging techniques, which is fueling revenue growth of the global flow imaging microscopy market.



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc. This acquisition helped Yokogawa Electric Corporation to expand the portfolio of cell observation solutions offered by its life innovation division, and strengthen its position in the bioeconomy market.

Large biomolecule segment is expected to register a 7.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on biologics-based formulation development, regulation to examine subvisible particles in biologics for maintaining safety and increase quality of drugs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing application of nanotechnology and implementation of government regulations to improve quality of end-products in pharmaceutical and food industries are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Bio-Techne, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Microtrac MRB, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Fritsch, Haver & Boecker, Spectris Plc., HORIBA Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Bettersize Instruments Ltd.



Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow imaging microscopy market based on sample type, sample dispersion, end-use, and region:



Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Biomolecule

Small Biomolecules

Liquid & Viscous Samples

Microfibers and Nano Fibers

Others



Sample Dispersion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Water Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Research & Academia

Metal Manufacturing

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Flow Imaging Microscopy Market:



The comprehensive global Flow Imaging Microscopy market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing application of nanotechnology.

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biological research activities.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled technicians.

4.2.3.2. Technological limitations in developing countries.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Sample Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Sample Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Large Biomolecule

5.1.2. Small Biomolecules

5.1.3. Liquid & Viscous Samples

5.1.4. Microfibers and Nano fibers

5.1.5. Others



