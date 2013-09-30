Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW) Investor Alert: Investigation of Buyout at $4.05

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Flow International Corporation by American Industrial Partners for $4.05 per NASDAQ:FLOW share is unfair to Flow International stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:FLOW shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Flow International Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:FLOW investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 25, 2013, Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by American Industrial Partners in a transaction valued in excess of $200 million. Under the terms of the merger agreement, American Industrial Partners will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Flow International Corporation common stock for $4.05 per share in cash.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:FLOW shares at $5.00 per share and that NASDAQ:FLOW shares traded as high as $4.30 per share in early 2012, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ:FLOW stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Flow International Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Flow International Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $173.75 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2010 to $259.34 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2013.



Shares of Flow International Corporation closed on Sept. 27, 2013, at $3.98 per share.



Those who are current investors in Flow International Corporation (NASDAQ:FLOW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com