Flow Sensors Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Flow sensors are devices which are used for measuring the flow of liquid, gases, viscous media, solid materials and steam. There are several industries that use flow sensors such as discrete manufacturing industries, process industries, automotive industries, aircraft industries, and medical and construction sectors. Automotive industries and process industries are the leading markets for the usage of flow sensor devices.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flow-sensors-technology.html



Introduction of smart functions and various other technologies such as self diagnosis capability, microcontrollers, and remote two way communication make the flow sensors smarter. Automotive flow sensors are in great demand due to their use in exhaust gas recirculation, engine control, and in secondary air injection control. Flow sensors are also used for breath control in electronic engine immobilizers.



In processing industries, flow sensors find very diverse applications such as in oil & gas sector, chemical and power plants, in refineries, in pulp and paper industry, and in wastewater treatment plants. For the process industries flow sensors must be very rugged and robust to sustain the harsh environment of the industry.



The growing construction sector, medical sectors, and automotive industries are major drivers for the growth of the flow sensors market. In construction there is increasing demand for flow sensors in clean rooms and air conditioning systems



Flow sensors market can be segmented on the basis of types into:



- Mass flow sensors

- Magnetic flow sensors

- Vortex flow sensors

- Ultrasonic flow sensors



Some of the successful names in the flow sensors market are Delphi Automotive LLP (USA), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (USA), Honeywell International, Inc (USA), Raytek Corporation (USA), Meggitt Sensing Systems (USA), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Analog Devices Inc. (USA), Motorola Solutions, Inc., (USA), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany)



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Read More Reports on Technology & Media Markets: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Enquiry before Buying @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=831



Contact Us

Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blogs:

http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://tmrmarkets.blogspot.com/

http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com/