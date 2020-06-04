Flow to Be Listed as a Top Project Management Software on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Flow is selected for analysis along with 70+ other project management software that will be evaluated and then listed as the top Project Management Software on 360quadrants. Flow is a modern project management software that helps businesses bring together tasks, projects, deadlines, and conversations with ease. Flow project management software easily integrates with other collaboration & content management tools, including OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Slack, to facilitate increased collaboration. This cloud-based project management software helps businesses engage in in-depth tracking of various project-related activities. Flow project management software is a perfect solution to fill the gap between spreadsheets and tools like Wrike and Jira. Flow allows for the creation of multiple dashboards and facilitates access control to add users with only as much access as they require.



In June, Flow is going to launch a new version of its project management software, FlowX. Flow opened the FlowX Beta in late March with a few notable updates like channels and messaging with chat. the flowX will come with an improved experience for the creation of new tasks, new task panes for editing, or viewing existing tasks and filtering &sorting them. Early registration for FlowX adoption has already started. Flow Project Management Software enables users to view tasks in the calendar, task list, and Kanban formats. Flow's desktop, web, and mobile versions make it easy for users to be updated and organized at all times. Flow has features like team calendar and team communication to track who is doing what and helps teams to be in sync through group DMs and direct chats. Flow pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 70+ Project Management Software and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.



Along with the listing of Flow Project Management Software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing Basecamp, Asana, Aha!, Oracle Corporation, Nifty Technologies, Mango Technologies, SAP SE, Andolasoft Inc, Skwish Ltd, Breeze LLC, and Flick software, among others, as the top vendors in the Project Management Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Project Management Software comparisons between vendors.



Project management software is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation, and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real-time information to managers and make the performance of tasks easy. Additionally, they allow organizations to allocate specific resources to specific tasks, helping reduce operational costs and maximize productivity.



