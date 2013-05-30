Flower Design Training - an Online Floral Arranging Course

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Whether in the home garden, an office room, a kitchen window, a hospital ward or a funeral home flowers have an effect on the soul. They calm or excite the mind and senses, as the case may be, and help in washing away the stresses and troubles of our lives.



Flowers are always been the subject of poems, beauty, love and a variety of emotions affiliated with the human race. What can beat the softness of petals, the divine smell of roses or the bright colors of chrysanthemums?



Florists spend their time in fresh and beautiful surroundings, intricately arranging their supplies into beautiful presentations that need no words. Is it any wonder that florists are such happy souls?



If you are looking to take up flower arranging as an interesting hobby, possible to start a business or simply want to liven up the coffee room, dinner table or entranceway, a professional online floral design course could be just what you need.



Onlinefloraldesign.org is a website that gives an in-depth review of an online floral course by James Earley. James is a Master Florist and has a great deal of experience in flower arranging and passing this information on to his students. He has been teaching floral arrangements for over 20 years.



The flower design training program is a hands on training program to get people acquainted with the different kinds of flowers and how best to set them in various styles.



Knowing what flowers to use for what occasion is an important and integral part of a successful flower arranger and can be restricted by what is in season.



With the James Earley flower design training program you will learn about materials needed in all forms of flower arranging including the different types of vases: unusual containers made from paper or carved out of pumpkins for arranging flowers in.



Floral design is an unlimited art and requires lots of dedication, time and energy, to become an expert but you can decide what level suits your requirements.



On completion of the course you will be competent in all forms of flower arranging and will know enough to start a career as a professional floral designer or as a florist starting your own business.



For more information, please visit http://www.onlinefloraldesign.org/



Media contact:

Lawrence Bredenkamp

Auckland New Zealand

Telephone +6421622625

http://www.onlinefloraldesign.org/