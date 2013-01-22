Flowers Thailand Offers Exclusive Range of Flowers to Celebrate Valentines Day in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Valentines Day which had immense importance and was extremely popular in the West is now a day that is very prominent in Thailand as well. Flowers Thailand brings out its exclusive range for Valentines Day.



Those who wish to send their loved ones a pleasant gift on the special occasion can place their orders on Flowers Thailand. Whether it is a remote rural area in Thailand or a famous city, Flowers Thailand has its contractors spread all over the country to deliver.



This is what a few of the customers who had ordered flowers from Flowers Thailand had to say about their services,



“Last mother’s day, I was not able to visit my mother in Thailand. I just sent some flowers to her through Flowers Thailand. Their services are really reliable and they delivered the flowers right after I placed my order on their website. I strongly recommend their services to all people who want to send flowers to their loved ones in Thailand.”



“Buying flowers from Flowers Thailand was a breeze, thanks to you guys. I had worried something might go wrong but it didn’t. My wife said the flowers were amazing and the cake was good too! I recommend buying flowers at Flowers Thailand to anyone with a girlfriend or wife in Thailand to send flowers to. Absolutely first class.”



Flowers Thailand contacts local florists present in the respective cities for delivery purposes. It is made sure that the flowers delivered are fresh and the recipient of flowers has an option to get their photo taken with the package of flowers. For delivery of flowers on the same day, an individual needs to place his order by 4 pm, Thailand time.



Flowers Thailand values its clients dearly and never compromises on the quality it delivers. It has customers ordering from all over the world who order flowers for their families and loved ones residing in Thailand. Flowers Thailand makes sure that it successfully delivers without any complications with marvelous quality.



On Valentines Day different venues in Thailand hold attractive deals with exuberant decors to attract people to celebrate this special occasion with them. The JW Marriott which is located in downtown Bangkok puts on a grand Valentines Day buffet that includes lobster, king crab, Black Angus rib eye, New Zealand beef and much more.



Another restaurant, Sirocco which is present at the top of the second largest building in Bangkok offers an astounding view to its clients on this special day. The entire city is immersed in celebrations with lights shining bright all over the Thai population.



About Flowers Thailand

Flowers Thailand is an online service that delivers flowers and gifts to doorsteps all over Thailand and Bangkok. They have been in the business for quite some time and are well known for delivering the freshest flowers and other quality gift items on time. They offer the best Valentines day flowers in Thailand.



Pak Khlong Talat

Thanon Tha Klang, Bangkok 10200, Bangkok

+66 89 636 8365

(head office)

422 Sinchai Soi 1, On Nut 36 Sualung District, Sualung sub district Bangkok 1024. Tel:

086 603 8275

http://www.gogoflorist.com/