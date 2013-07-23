Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Fluconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Fluconazole (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isnt considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.



Flucanozole, first marketed by Pfizer as Diflucan, is available as an oral therapy for DO. It is a bis-triazole that is commonly used to treat fungal infections caused by Candida strains in the mucosal membranes, such as vaginal yeast infections. Fluconazole functions by inhibiting the cytochrome P450 pathway, which, in turn, restricts fungal ergosteral synthesis, resulting in antifungal activity. It is a highly soluble antifungal treatment, which increases its bioavailability in the body. Fluconazole benefits from an exceptionally long half-life, with the active ingredient being available for as long as one week after a single dose. Fluconazole is commonly used to treat infections caused by dermatophytes and Candida strains.



- Overview of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Fluconazole including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Fluconazole for the US from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US



