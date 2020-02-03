Flue Gas Coolers Market Provides Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Opportunities by 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Global Flue Gas Coolers Market: Introduction



Flue gas coolers have become highly preferred equipment owing to the various advantages they offer to end users. These are special heat recovery units that use heat contained in dirty flue gases for the production of steam or for other heating purposes and thus, help in conserving energy. Therefore, the overall efficiency of a plant can be enhanced by proper utilization of flue gas coolers. Moreover, certain points must be considered during the selection and usage of flue gas coolers. These factors include type and nature of flue, dust content, maintenance required and connection of the cooler with the entire plant.



Hence, when all the mentioned factors are in favor, the overall efficiency and life of a plant can be enhanced to a significant level. Furthermore, the growth of the flue gases market is completely dependent on the growth of the oil & gas industry, power plants, food & beverage and chemical industry. Growing investments in emerging economies for the establishment of these industries is the key factor expected to have a significant impact on the overall growth of the global flue gas coolers market during the forecast period.



Global Flue Gas Coolers Market: Dynamics



Flue gas coolers are used to generate steam or to preheat process oil streams by consuming the available heat energy present in the flue gas. Additionally, they also help to lower down the temperature of the flue gas so that it is perfect for further treatment. This further helps in enhancing the life of the operating units by protecting them from high temperature flue gases. Moreover, growing awareness among end users regarding the utilization of heat energy present in flue gases is another key factor responsible for the positive outlook for the market during the forecast period. However, rapid establishment of end-use industries in growing economies of developing regions is further anticipated to create healthy demand for flue gas coolers during the forecast period.



Global Flue Gas Coolers Market: Segmentation



The global flue gas coolers market can be segmented on the basis of type, orientation, end use industry and region.



Global Flue Gas Coolers Market: Regional Outlook



In the global market of flue gas coolers, the Asia Pacific region is projected to create significant demand for flue gas coolers during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the food & beverage industry coupled with the healthy outlook for the chemical industry in the region is anticipated to uplift the demand for flue gas coolers during the projected time period. Moreover, growing investments in the region for the establishment of new power plants and for the expansion of oil & gas industry in the region will make flue gas coolers market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



Furthermore, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global flue gas coolers market. This can be attributed to stringent pollution norms and high awareness about utilization of heat energy present in flue gases with the help of flue gas coolers. Additionally, Middle East & Africa market is also estimated to remain lucrative during the forecast period owing to positive outlook for the oil & gas industry the region.



Global Flue Gas Coolers Market: Key Players



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Flue Gas Coolers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated Flue Gas Coolers market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Flue Gas Coolers market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.