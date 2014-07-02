Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The global FGD(Flue Gas Desulfurization) Market was valued at USD 14.89 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 22.18 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2013 to 2019.



Stringent environmental regulations along with rising concerns among different government organizations due to increase in the concentration of SO2 in the atmosphere is expected to boost the FGD market. Rising electricity demand and still major dependence on coal for electricity production is enhancing the demand for FGD systems that can help in reducing the harmful effects of coal combustion.



Major applications analyzed in this market include new FGD systems and reagents and replacement market. Reagents and replacement market holds a significant share in the FGD market. Worn out FGD components need to be replaced and considerable amount of reagents is consumed yearly for running FGD systems, that is contributing to the growth of this market. New FGD systems segmented into wet and dry FGD systems. Wet FGD systems was the major technology used for the installation of FGD systems in 2012 capturing over 84% of the market and areexpected to maintain dominance in the coming years. Dry FGD systems cost less as compared to wet FGD systems but have higher maintenance cost with respect to wet FGD systems and captures rest of the new FGD systems market.



Asia Pacific dominated the global FGD market, accounting for 54.38% of the overall market in 2012. China, Japan, India, Thailand and Indonesia are the key regional markets in Asia Pacific. These regions are expected to witness a surge in FGD demand owing to increase in electricity requirement that is enhancing the demand for coal fired power plants and thereby FGD market. North America FGD market is estimated to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2019 while Europe FGD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2013 to 2019.



Some of the key market participants that deal in FGD include Alstom, Siemens Energy, Babcock & Wilcox, Hamon RC, Thermax, Ducon Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), and Marsulex Environmental Technologies (MET). The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and market of FGD in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in FGD. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the FGD market as below:



Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: Application Analysis



New Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems

Reagents and Replacement market



New Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market: Technology Analysis



Wet FGD systems

Dry FGD systems



Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa and Brazil)



