Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems and Services Market Estimated to Reach $17.47 Billion in 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The report analyzes the "Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems & Services Market by Type (Wet FGD, Dry FGD, and others), by Application (Cement Manufacture, Chemical, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019" with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions. The global market was estimated to be worth $12.93 billion in 2013 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2014 to 2019.



Browse 70 market data tables, 53 figures spread through 200 Slides and in-depth TOC on “Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems & Services Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019”



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The global FGD system types have different characteristics as per their use and application requirement in various industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate this market with its growing demand for FGD systems in different applications. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to show a rising growth in the next five years. The regions North America and Europe have growth potential but at a slow rate as they are at a matured stage.



The flue gas treatment systems are used in wide range of applications to curb the pollution such as cement manufacturing, chemicals, power generation, iron & steel, and others. The power generation industry is heavily dependent on coal which releases harmful pollutants during combustion. The chemical and cement industry also contribute significantly to the industrial flue gas desulfurization systems and services market.



The report identifies various types of systems for control of sulfur dioxide. The control systems can be classified as Wet FGD, Dry FGD, and Others. The Wet FGD systems are more widely used. The Wet FGD systems are usually used in plants with huge capacity.



The major companies in the flue gas desulfurization systems and services market include Alstom SA (France), Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), and Mitsubishi-Hitachi Power Systems (Japan).The flue gas treatment systems and services industry is focused on research and development of advanced technology to enhance reduction of emissions.



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