Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Flue-Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Analysis to 2020, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Pricing Analysis market report to its offering

The publisher’s latest report: ‘‘Flue-Gas Desulfurization Systems Market Analysis to 2020, 2013 Update – Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Pricing Analysis’’ gives detailed information on the current Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems market, focusing on key countries as well as the global scenario.



The report analyzes the market volume, average price, and market value for FGD systems for the key eight countries in the market, with market shares for key players in each country. The major regulations impacting the FGD systems market, by country, are also provided, and the drivers and restraints of the market are covered at a global level.



The global FGD market was worth an estimated $3.7 billion in 2013. Global electricity generation is dominated by fossil fuels, of which coal is the dominant fuel used in thermal power plants. Dependence on coal and demand for equipment that monitors the pollution caused by coal has been significant and will only increase until and unless an efficient and economical replacement is found. A FGD system is one of the most effective forms of equipment employed in major parts of the world to limit sulfur emissions. Many countries around the world have formulated stringent regulations in order to reduce emissions from power plants, and they are expected to become more stringent as the market develops.



The report sources its data and information from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by The publisher’s team of industry experts.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis of the FGD systems market in the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, China, India, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, and covers average volume (in terms of units and MW), average price, and market value for the 2006–2020 period.



It also discusses the market shares of leading players for FGD market in 2012 and covers the major regulations impacting the FGD systems market by country.



Finally, the report discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting the global FGD market.



Reasons To Buy



The report will allow you to:



Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data on the market value and volume for the FGD systems market



Develop strategies based on developments in the FGD systems market



Identify key partners and business development avenues based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the FGD systems market



Respond to your competitors’ business structures, strategies and prospects



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146771/flue-gas-desulfurization-systems-market-analysis-to-2020-2013-update-global-market-size-equipment-market-share-competitive-landscape-regulations-and-pricing-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

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United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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