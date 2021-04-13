New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value and reach USD 24.61 billion in 2027 from USD 16.77 billion in 2019. These equipment removes sulfur dioxide from the flue gas before it is emitted. When fossil fuels are burned in power plants such as oil and coal combustion unit, these equipment lowers sulfur dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.



The demand for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) is growing in power plants, chemical manufacturing units, iron & steel, and cement manufacturing industries due to the stringent government policies concerning the environmental hazards. Rapid industrialization and growth of infrastructure are going to push the market for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD). Increase in demand for power assisted with dependence for coal will encourage the market in the coming years. Technological advancements in high performing equipment and decreasing cost of it is going to provide new players with opportunities to explore.



APAC is estimated to be the highest growing region owing to the rising population levels in China and India. Government policies will boost the market. The demand for power generation in this region due to the growing infrastructure and industrialization is set to fuel the growth if Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) in this region. Europe has strict regulations for Sulfur emission and is one of the leading users of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD).



Further key findings from the report suggest



The rise in demand for energy and stringent regulations for environmental benefit is set to increase the market for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD).

Expensive installation and waste disposal cost are still challenges faced by the manufacturers and is limiting the market's growth.

Emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil are some of the regions that are paving the way for the growth of the market.

On the basis of Type, Wet FGD is expected to have a larger market share as they are mainly used in industrial plants owing to their higher efficiency in removing sulfur dioxide.

Utilization of coal in the industry is maximum, government across the globe has strict policies to install wet FGD.

Power generation segment in the End-User sector is expected to lead the market as most of the countries still use coal for electricity generation.

Brownfield technology is one where the equipment will be updated keeping it linked to coexist with the prior equipment whereas Greenfield is the installation of all new equipment.

Cement manufacturing unit will have the second largest market share after power generation due to the emergence of new infrastructure and industries.

APAC to have the highest market share owing to the emergence of manufacturing units and their utilization of coal.

Europe to have the second largest market share due to strict government policies regarding sulfur dioxide emission.

Key participants include Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corporation, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc, Hamon Corporation, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Siemens AG, Rafako S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Lentjes GmbH, General Electric Company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) market on the basis of technology, installation, end-user, application, and region:



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)



Dry FGD

Wet FGD

Semi-Dry FGD



Installation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)



Greenfield

Brownfield



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)



Power Generation

Chemical Manufacturing Industry

Iron and Steel Industry

Cement Manufacturing



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)



New Systems

Reagents

Replacements

Scrubbers

Ball Mill Slurry

Cyclone/Filter Feed

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global concern for environmental issues



3.1.2. Decrease in FGD Equipment prices



………….



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Market positioning



10.5. Strategy Benchmarking



10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Product Insights



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. General Electric Company



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Product Insights



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Doosan Lentjes GmbH



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Product Insights



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) market and its competitive landscape.



