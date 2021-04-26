New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market is expected to reach a value of USD 95.41 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.90%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for flue gas treatment systems is growing in power plants, chemical manufacturing units, iron & steel, and cement manufacturing industries due to the stringent government policies concerning the environmental hazards. Rapid industrialization and growth of infrastructure are going to push the market. Increase in demand for power assisted with dependence for coal will encourage the market in the coming years. Technological advancements in high performing equipment and decreasing the cost of it is going to provide new players with opportunities to explore.



APAC is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. APAC is forecasted to be the highest growing region owing to the rising population levels in China and India. Government policies will boost the market. The demand for power generation in this region due to the growing infrastructure and industrialization is set to fuel the growth of the market in this region.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1964



Further key findings from the report suggest



The flue gas treatment systems market is estimated to reach USD 95.41 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

Systems customers marketing mode accounts for the largest share of 46.7% of the market in 2018.

Power end user segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

In APAC, power generation generates revenue of USD 4.96 Billion in 2018 and is forecasted to generate USD 7.66 Billion in the year 2026.

The mercury control type is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

APAC to have the highest market share owing to the emergence of manufacturing units and their utilization of coal.

Countries like India and China have developed as global manufacturing centers for construction, automobile, and several other sectors. The massive population growth and the approving regulations set by various regional governments in APAC are anticipated to have a positive influence on the manufacturing industry.

The market in the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest growing market. The increasing number of coal-based power plants and thriving chemical & petrochemical industry in the region are kindling the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, continuous urbanization in the region has also led to an increased demand for constructing new infrastructures in the region, which, in turn, has enhanced the need for cement in the region.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

The Key players in the Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market include General Electric, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Doosan Lentjes, Thermax Limited, FLSmidth, Siemens, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, and AMEC Foster Wheeler.



Browse Complete Report "Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flue-gas-treatment-systems-market



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Control Type, Marketing Mode, End User, and region:



Control Type Outlook (Volume; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



Particulate Control

Flue Gas Desulfurization

DeNOx

Mercury Control

Others



Marketing Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



Systems Customers

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)



Power

Cement

Iron & Steel

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Control Type Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



……………



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. General Electric



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Doosan Lentjes



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. FLSmidth



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1964



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Flue Gas Treatment Systems market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com