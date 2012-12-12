Flue Supplies Emphasizes the Necessity of Timely Repairs to Prevent Chimney Fires

Kent, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Chimney fires have been on the rise in the United Kingdom as many are turning to wood burners and open fires thanks to the rising costs of oil, electricity and gas. When a chimney liner is properly insulated, soot and tar deposits are reduced which lessens the risk of a fire of this type. A smooth, continuous chimney lining offers fewer surfaces for soot and tar to condense onto. Any tar that is formed flows back into the stove where it is recombusted rather than building up in crevices of the chimney. "Any property owner making use of a wood burner needs to have the chimney inspected yearly and repairs made in a timely manner for safety purposes," Brian Addison of www.fluesupplies.com emphasizes.



Flue Supplies carries a number of products needed to ensure a wood burning stove works as designed. "We have flexible liner in stock along with flue liner fixing kits, adaptors, base fixings and more. Insulation materials and accessories are offered along with wood stove pipe and flue accessories. Don't forget fire rope seal, ventilation packs or rubbing flashings. Whatever you need, we have it available. As Flue Supplies is the only Trading Standards approved company on the Internet, you can purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the items needed to fix your chimney right the first time while reducing your risk of a fire on your property," Mr. Addison goes on to say.



Flue Supplies is currently running a Winter Warmer special. Order seven meters plus of 5" or 6" solid fuel chimney liner and receive a number of items free. Customers will receive a stainless steel suspending cowl, a 500g tub of fire cement, a flue adaptor and nose cone at no additional charge. Same day dispatch is available if the order is placed before 2pm and delivery is free if the order is over £100. Free delivery does not apply to the UK Islands or the Scottish Highlands. Only 5" and 6" solid fuel liners are eligible for this promotion and items have no refund value. They cannot be swapped for other items either and only retail customers placing a telephone or Internet order are eligible. "Don't delay making necessary chimney repairs as this could increase the risk of a chimney fire," Mr. Addison states. "With this special, consumers can ensure their chimney is safe for use this winter and save money while doing so."



About Flue Supplies:

Flue Supplies is a family run company with more than 20 years of direct experience in chimney product sales within the UK. All products are obtained from quality manufacturers and have earned the trust of trade installers throughout the country. The goal of Fluesupplies.com is to provide consumers with value for their money along with peace of mind while offering the best online service available. This company is a Trading Standards Approved Company so consumers can buy with confidence at all times.