Fluid Power Pump and Motor Market in the US 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Fluid Power Pump and Motor market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of fluid power pumps and motors among process industries. The Fluid Power Pump and Motor market in the US has also been witnessing the development of micro disc pump technology. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Fluid Power Pump and Motor Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Fluid Power Pump and Motor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Eaton Corp., Flowserve Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., and ITT Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are KSB AG, Acutant Corp., White Drive Products, Inc., and Gear Products Inc., and Orbit Fluid Power Co.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

