The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving revenue growth of the fluid transfer system market are increasing demand for premium vehicles, implementation of more stringent fuel emission and tailpipe exhaust regulations, and stringent norms regarding CO2.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Fluid Transfer System market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In May 2020, Puck Enterprises, which is a producer of liquid transfer equipment, announced completion of the acquisition of Coupling & Accessories Inc., which is a company producing hose connection and fittings in the US. The acquisition provides Puck Enterprises capability to develop more innovative solutions and offer an enhanced product line to its customers in the liquid transfer industry. Also, the acquisition offers Puck Enterprises and its subsidiary firm, BullDog Hose Company, improved control over their product offerings.

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is a cost-effective fuel-efficient technology used to reduce emissions from diesel engines. All heavy-duty diesel truck engines manufactured after 1 January 2020 are required to meet the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission standard. The standard is very stringent, and aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) to near-zero levels. SCR can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions up to 90% while reducing hydrocarbon (HC) and carbon monoxide emissions by 50–90% and particulate matter (PM) emissions by 30–50%.

Rubber hoses are commonly used for fluid transfer and are designed for specific fluid, pressure, and temperature ranges and are available in a variety of specifications. Rubber hoses have capability of resisting erosive wear better than steel pipes in certain applications.

Key players in the market include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.



Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:



Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

AC lines

Air suspension lines

SCR lines

Brake lines

DPF lines

Fuel lines

Turbo coolant lines

Transmission oil cooling lines



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hoses

Tubing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Mild Hybrid Vehicles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Rubber

Nylon

Steel

Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Fluid Transfer System market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Fluid Transfer System market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Fluid Transfer System market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fluid Transfer System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing vehicle production

4.2.2.2. Increase in stringency in tailpipe emission limits

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing popularity of electric vehicles may impact ICE fluid transfer system market

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fluid Transfer System Market By Equipment Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Equipment Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. AC lines

5.1.2. Air suspension lines

5.1.3. SCR lines

5.1.4. Brake lines

5.1.5. DPF lines

5.1.6. Fuel lines

5.1.7. Turbo coolant lines

5.1.8. Transmission oil cooling lines



