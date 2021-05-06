Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The latest market report published by Emergen Research, titled "Global Fluid Transfer System Market", presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Fluid Transfer System market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions.



Fluid transfer systems are commonly used in manufacturing, shipping, automotive, and aerospace industries. These systems are incorporated into machines or can also be used independently. Some common components of fluid transfer systems are hoses, pipes, valves, and accessory loading equipment. These systems are used in automobiles for air conditioning, fuel injection, and engine cooling. Growing adoption of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) in diesel engines, along with rise in vehicle production and demand are some other key factors driving market growth.



To receive a sample of the global Fluid Transfer System market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/572



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In May 2020, Puck Enterprises, which is a producer of liquid transfer equipment, announced completion of the acquisition of Coupling & Accessories Inc., which is a company producing hose connection and fittings in the US. The acquisition provides Puck Enterprises capability to develop more innovative solutions and offer an enhanced product line to its customers in the liquid transfer industry. Also, the acquisition offers Puck Enterprises and its subsidiary firm, BullDog Hose Company, improved control over their product offerings.

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is a cost-effective fuel-efficient technology used to reduce emissions from diesel engines. All heavy-duty diesel truck engines manufactured after 1 January 2020 are required to meet the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission standard. The standard is very stringent, and aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) to near-zero levels. SCR can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions up to 90% while reducing hydrocarbon (HC) and carbon monoxide emissions by 50–90% and particulate matter (PM) emissions by 30–50%.

Rubber hoses are commonly used for fluid transfer and are designed for specific fluid, pressure, and temperature ranges and are available in a variety of specifications. Rubber hoses have capability of resisting erosive wear better than steel pipes in certain applications.

Key players in the market include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.



Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:



Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

AC lines

Air suspension lines

SCR lines

Brake lines

DPF lines

Fuel lines

Turbo coolant lines

Transmission oil cooling lines



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hoses

Tubing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Mild Hybrid Vehicles

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Others



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Rubber

Nylon

Steel

Others



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/572



Global Fluid Transfer System Market Report – Key Takeaways:



The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Fluid Transfer System market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fluid Transfer System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing vehicle production

4.2.2.2. Increase in stringency in tailpipe emission limits

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing popularity of electric vehicles may impact ICE fluid transfer system market

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fluid Transfer System Market By Equipment Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Equipment Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. AC lines

5.1.2. Air suspension lines

5.1.3. SCR lines

5.1.4. Brake lines

5.1.5. DPF lines

5.1.6. Fuel lines

5.1.7. Turbo coolant lines

5.1.8. Transmission oil cooling lines



CONTINUED..!!



Receive the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-transfer-system-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-fluid-transfer-system-market