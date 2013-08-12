Fluke Hearing Instruments Offers Free Trial of the Most Advanced Hearing Aids in Ann Arbor

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The perfect solution for people suffering from hearing loss is available at Fluke Hearing Instruments, which provides the most comprehensive and accurate hearing evaluations in the region, as well as the most technologically advanced hearing aids Ann Arbor has to offer. Since its inception in 2004, Fluke Hearing Instruments has developed a reputation for excellence in the field of hearing loss treatment. Not only do they offer the highest quality instruments on the market, they also care deeply about each patient and are committed to providing the best customer service anywhere.



Fluke Hearing Instruments is offering an exciting opportunity for hearing impaired people to test the new line of state-of-the-art Invisible Hearing Technology hearing aids. 42 people are eligible for the trial, and hearing tests to determine candidates will be held over a one week period, with in-home, Saturday and evening appointments available. Participants will receive a free comprehensive hearing exam, as well as 60 percent off the list price of the instruments themselves, should they choose to purchase them at the end of the trial. They will also receive free in-office maintenance for their hearing aids for as long as the devices are in use.



Now with 13 hearing centers Ann Arbor based Fluke Hearing Instruments makes it easy for anyone in the region to find a solution to hearing loss. Each location is fully equipped with the latest diagnostic instruments, hearing aid repair equipment and amplification devices. Available products and services include free hearing screenings, free adjustments on all hearing aids, free hearing aid cleaning and checks, hearing aid repairs and warrantees, personal listening devices, batteries for every model and more.



Fluke Hearing Instruments provides the best hearing aid services Ann Arbor has to offer, carrying top-of-the-line products from trusted manufacturers such as Oticon, Phonak, Starkey, Audina, Siemens, Prairie Labs and others.



About Fluke Hearing Instruments

Fluke Hearing Instruments is proud to provide patients with compassionate treatments and solutions to address their everyday hearing healthcare needs. As licensed hearing professionals, the staff at Fluke Hearing Instruments have undergone thorough coursework and hands-on training to fully understand all aspects of hearing loss, hearing testing, new hearing aids, hearing aid repair and hearing aid service. They also participate in continuing education to stay current with today’s rapidly advancing digital hearing technologies, as well as refining their fittings skills and techniques. For more information, please visit www.flukehearing.com.