Fluoropolymer Additives Market to Expects Consumption at over 200 Kilo Tons by 2025 : By Key Players DuPont, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Solvay, Shamrock Technologies, Fluor

The worldwide fluoropolymer additives market is touted to garner substantial profits during 2019-2025 on the grounds of expansive application range for the fluoropolymers in vivid types of lubricants, printing inks, coatings, etc. Moreover, the significance of these additives is clearly visible from the fact that the Trump government, owing to the ongoing trade war between the States and China, imposed a 25 per cent tariff on the import of fluoropolymer goods from China.



Frontrunners in the Fluoropolymer Additives Market:



DuPont, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Solvay, Shamrock Technologies, Fluorogistx, Micro Powders, Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry, Reprolon, Texas, Maflon SpA, 3M, KITAMURA LIMITED, Laurel Products, LLC



Widespread application spectrum to drive fluoropolymer additives market growth



The global fluoropolymer additives market is massively driven by a huge application portfolio spanning automotive, consumer electronics, construction and building, and other sectors. On account of this, it has been claimed that the fluoropolymer additives industry acquired a revenue share of USD 1.2 billion in 2018.



What has been driving the fluoropolymer additives market across the construction and building activities is the surging demand for light weight plastics and growing investments in the construction sector. These additives deliver high resistance to chemicals, corrosion, UV rays, along with providing robust temperature resistance and low maintenance cost, making them suitable to be used in adverse climatic conditions. Furthermore, burgeoning demand for high performance plastics and ongoing automotive and infrastructural developments across the globe would provide an impetus to the market growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, fluoropolymers have found abundant use in architectural coatings and building exteriors given their exceptional weather resistance, low friction coefficient, and light weight parameters.



Unveiling regional trends contributing towards the expansion of Fluoropolymer Additives Market



Fluoropolymer additives market is characterized by a string of various applications and products combined altogether. Enlisted are some of the chief trends that are anticipated to propel fluoropolymer additives market by the end of 2025:



- Booming polytetrafluoroethylene demand for printing inks applications



The demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) additives has substantially increased over the past few years across the printing inks application segment. This can be attributed to the product's extensive use in producing high viscosity printing and marking inks, considering its exceptional wetting and high pigment stabilization features, high durability, and surface protection.



Besides, an upsurge in the technological innovation has produced a positive impact on the product demand for PTFE additives across the packaging industry. Additionally, there has been an exceptional product demand across the North American region, which has prompted the North America PTFE fluoropolymer additives market from printing inks application segment to depict a CAGR of 6.5 per cent through 2025.



- Expanding automotive sector



As the automotive sector is gradually expanding globally, the need for light weight plastics to suffice the current consumer interests is fueling the growth of Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene additives across the thermoplastic application segment. These polymers deliver increased fuel efficiency, electrical antifriction, and possess the ability to be molded in any form at extremely high temperatures. Apparently, this forms an integral cog in the production of automotive components.



What has fostered the growth of FEP additives is the transforming consumer preferences and stringent regulatory reforms against VOC emissions.



The automotive sector across Europe is progressively expanding on a large scale. As a matter of fact, the Europe captured a revenue share of 6.5 million across FEP fluoropolymer additives market from thermoplastic applications in 2018 and is estimated to garner hefty proceeds in the upcoming years.



