Fluoropolymer Films Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players DUNMORE Corp., DAIKIN Industries Ltd, Polyfon Technology Ltd.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Rise in demand for fluoropolymer films from various end-use industries due to their excellent properties is more likely to drive high revenue growth across the globe. In addition, fluoropolymer films are widely used in solar PV modules as a facade sheet.



Fluoropolymers tend to exhibit high superior and physical characteristics and much effective in corrosion protection applications offering exceptional chemical resistance, high durability at extreme temperatures and low absorbency to liquid and gases. Fluoropolymer coatings are used throughout various industries for several years. For instance, PTFE possesses an extremely high molecular weight and viscosity is quite higher when compared to other polymers.



The fluoropolymer films market is significantly driven by growing demand for PTFE and ETFE films by electronics industry on a global scale. In addition, rise in production of television, smartphones, wearable device and home appliances are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Contraction of electronic devices followed by technological advances is a major factor responsible for the global market development. Moreover, rise in investment in the commercial and residential construction activities followed by rise in disposable income is more likely to trigger the market growth. Government spending in form of investments in the construction activities is likely to exhibit lucrative opportunities to the market in the near future.



Segment by Key players:

- DUNMORE Corp.

- DAIKIN Industries Ltd

- Polyfon Technology Ltd.

- Saint-Gobain S.A.

- The 3M Company

- SKC Corporation

- Asahi Glass Company

- Kureha Corporation



Segment by Type:

- PTFE

- FEP

- PVDF



Segment by Application:

- Construction

- Transportation

- Industrial Processing

- Electrical & Electronics



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Fluoropolymer Films Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Fluoropolymer Films Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Fluoropolymer Films Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Forecast

4.5.1. Fluoropolymer Films Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Fluoropolymer Films Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Fluoropolymer Films Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Fluoropolymer Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Fluoropolymer Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Fluoropolymer Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Fluoropolymer Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Fluoropolymer Films Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



