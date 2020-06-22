Fluoropolymer Films Market to Witness Robust Gains from Pharmaceutical Sector

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- In the latest research report compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., fluoropolymer films market size is poised to surpass US$ 3.11 billion by 2026.



The pharmaceutical sector has long been focused on advancing various aspects of the medical domain, including formulation development, novel drug research and the subsequent clinical studies.



With the rising prevalence of biosimilar and biologic drugs in the industry, and the high sensitivity and complexity of these drugs during storage and administration, standards of packaging required for these products have surged substantially. These rising standards and demand have resulted in the evolution of drug packaging and elastomer component requirements from the industry.



Plastics play a key role in the medical industry, not just in the manufacture of medical equipment but also as an effective packaging seal to protect needles and other medical apparatus against bacteria and other contaminants.



Polymer-based packaging also ensures safe and easy transport of these medical items. Plastic medical packaging includes diagnostic device packaging, intravenous (IV) bags, blister packs, prescription bottles, medicine dispensers and more.



The burgeoning demand for such highly effect protective packaging solutions has promoted the advancement and manufacture of ultra-high-barrier packaging films, including fluoropolymer films.



The global fluoropolymer films market is gaining prominence across the healthcare sector due to the robust application scope of the product in numerous medical packaging materials. Fluoropolymer films help in the development of effective medical packaging material that is resistant to any biological, chemical, mechanical or climatic hazards that may lead to product deterioration.



Fluoropolymer films market – an overview



Fluoropolymers, a type of high-performance thermoplastic product, were first discovered by Dr. Roy. J. Plunkett in 1938, during his work on Freon® for the DuPont Corporation. Dr. Plunkett's accidental polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene resulted in the emergence of a material that soon gained prominence under the brand name Teflon®- polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE.



These high-performance polymers, containing carbon and fluorine molecules demonstrate strong usability in high temperature and harsh environments, especially those which require critical performance parameters.



Fluoropolymers have among the lowest coefficient of friction than any other solid material, possess a low surface energy and are also inert to nearly all chemicals.



Fluoropolymers films are advanced materials that offer exceptional chemical, weather & heat resistance, transparency, water absorption, electrical properties, and several other qualities to production processes or parts in the medical domain.



These thermoplastic products are considered to be an ideal solution for various industrial applications including automotive, semiconductor, healthcare, etc.



With the use of fluoropolymer films gaining prominence across the industrial landscape, particularly for medical packaging applications, key fluoropolymer films market players are working towards growing the production of these materials in recent years.



