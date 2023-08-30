Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market by 2028 - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- The report "Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (PE, PP, PVC), Application (Blown & Cast Film, Wires & Cables, Pipes & Tubes, Fibers & Raffia), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated as USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9%.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market"

243 market data Tables

50 Figures

233 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94932274



The fluoropolymer processing aid market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for polymers in different areas such as food packaging, pharmaceutical applications, industrial packaging, etc. This market also driven by rising plastic usage in the emerging countries. This fluoropolymer processing aid helps in enhancing the processability of the polymers making it efficient at a reasonable price.



"Fibers & Raffia is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period"

Fibers & Raffia is projected to be the fastest growing segment in fluoropolymer processing aid market, in terms of value, by registering the highest CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. These fluoropolymer processing aids can be added to the polymer to enhance the product with a smoother surface finish by reducing the end product defects. Wires & cables is the second largest growing application with a CAGR of 3.19%.



"Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in fluoropolymer processing aid market, in terms of value"

Polypropylene (PP) is projected to register high growth rate of 3.01% during the forecast period of 2023 – 2028. Considering its lower cost and ease of manufacturing, polypropylene segment can be used in many applications such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods. It is manufactured by making use of sheet (or) film extrusion,blow molding, injection molding. PP is also expected to see growth in demand, primarily from the healthcare and packaging industries, thereby driving the fluoropolymer processing aid market.



SPeak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=94932274



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional segment for fluoropolymer processing aid during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest market share of 55.6% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a rate of 3.51% during the forecast period. The fluoropolymer processing aid market is being driven by escalating use of polymers across different end use industries including construction, automotive, packaging. China accounts for the largest market share for fluoropolymer processing aid in the Asia Pacific region.



3M company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), The Chemours Company (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Gabriel Chemie Group (Austria), Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd (China), Shanghai Lanpoly Polymer Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Plastiblends (India) and Adplast (Portugal)are the major players of fluoropolymer processing aid market. These companies are strong in their own geographies and they focus on innovating new technologies moving towards a sustainable future.