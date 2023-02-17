Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 5.22% During the Forecast Period (2022-2029)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Fluoroscopy equipment is medical imaging equipment that displays the X-ray image on a monitor, the same as an X-ray movie. It uses X-rays to achieve real-time moving images of the inside of an object, like X-ray radiography and computed tomography. Fluoroscopy can be used to diagnose (determine the cause of) a health problem such as heart or intestinal disease. It is also used to guide treatments such as implants or injections and in orthopedic surgery. It allows the doctor to look inside organs, joints, muscles, and bones.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing number of interventional radiology procedures, the rising number of minimally invasive procedures, increased technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the key market drivers of Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market.



Latest innovations in fluoroscopic imaging equipment is expected to drive market growth.



ControlRad, Inc., a privately held medical technology company focused on dramatically reducing unnecessary radiation exposure during fluoroscopically guided procedures, launched the FDA-approved ControlRad Trace in May 2019. ControlRad Trace is the only technology that can be integrated into existing mobile C-arms to reduce radiation in any fluoroscopic imaging procedure. Moreover, Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced in the published article "Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions" in May 2020 states that robotic PCI with the CorPath GRX System reduces patient radiation exposure by 20% compared to manual PCI while increasing fluoroscopy time and contrast utilization. Thus, from the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.



The high cost of equipment is expected to hamper the market growth.



However, due to their advanced features and functionalities, mobile systems also have a high cost, which is more than USD 200,000. Advanced mobile units have 20KW generators attached, allowing them to penetrate dense tissues. The costliest ones manufactured by GE Healthcare include OEM 9900 Elite and Ziehm Imaging's vision RFD, which include large image displays to enable accurate image evaluation. Apart from the high equipment cost, there are other direct expenses for printers and DICOM boxes which increase the total cost of ownership. Due to this, the usage of the equipment is extended beyond its average life. Thus, from the above factors, the market is expected to be hampered in the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the market for C-arms. Image-guided procedures, which are typically elective and were delayed because of COVID-19, use C-arms. Due to their increased focus on ventilators and other COVID-19 treatment-supporting equipment, hospitals may have refrained from investing in expensive capital equipment during the current pandemic. For instance, according to the study published in the British Journal of Surgery, approximately 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide were anticipated to be canceled or postponed in 2020. This prediction was based on 12 weeks of peak hospital service disruption caused by COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation or postponement of more than 580,000 scheduled surgeries in India. However, to handle COVID-19-positive patients require surgery, it is recommended by the European Association of Urology that a specially furnished operating room should be created. This room will require a mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray system for radiology and healthcare professionals. Therefore, it is anticipated that the market will maintain its current steady growth rate trajectory during the forecast period, considering the rising cases of COVID-19 and its significant impact on healthcare systems throughout the region.



Segment Analysis:



Fluoroscopy devices segment is expected to hold the largest market share in fluoroscopy equipment



The fluoroscopy devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This is owing to the usage of a wide array of procedures such as image-guided biopsy, angiography, and discography. In addition to this, fluoroscopes are increasingly used in previously unexplored applications such as nondestructive testing of medical devices and quality assurance. The increasing number of recent FDA approvals is expected to accelerate market growth. For instance, on August 4, 2022, Xoran Technologies received FDA 510(k) clearance for TRON, a truly mobile, full-body fluoroscopy, computed tomography (CT) X-ray system. As of February 21, 2019, Agfa Healthcare's DR 800 multipurpose digital radiography (DR) imaging system with tomosynthesis received FDA 510(k) clearance. The DR 800 provides a single solution for advanced clinical applications, multi-slice imaging, fluoroscopy, radiography, and radiography, supporting radiology in value-based care organizations with greater adaptability, functionality, and effectiveness. Thus, from the above-mentioned factors, the market segment is accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region holds the largest market share in the global fluoroscopy equipment



North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries, high standards of healthcare infrastructure, the high frequency of diagnostic examination, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. are the factors to drive the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both sexes and members of the majority of racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. Cardiovascular disease claims one life in the U.S. every 34 seconds. 1 in 5 deaths in the U.S. in 2020 was caused by heart disease, which affected approximately 697,000 people. Additionally, in 2020, adults under 65 years old accounted for about 2 in 10 deaths from CAD.



Moreover, because of its developed healthcare system, the U.S. has the largest installed base of C-arms globally. Additionally, all C-arms are replaced following the replacement schedule due to the strict regulations in the U.S., according to the healthcare regulatory authorities, which guarantees that the new C-Arm sales in the country are consistent. Thus, from the above factors, the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the fluoroscopy equipment market include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Fujifilm Medical Systems and Lepu Medical Technology.



For instance, on January 13, 2021, the FDA approved Siemens Cios Flow mobile C-arm in the U.S. It is designed to be a general-purpose C-arm that can be easily used in various cases and is intended for orthopedics, vascular surgery, trauma, spinal surgery, and other fields.



