Fluorosilicic Acid Market Explored in Latest Research from 2020 to 2025 : Key Players Are Solvay, the Mosaic Company, Honeywell, Hydrite, Sigma-Aldrich

Fluorosilicic acid market is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, primarily driven by need for maintaining fluoride level in water and preventing dental problems in public. Several government bodies in emerging economies are inducing municipal corporations to surge the use of fluorosilicic acid in drinking water to make it safer and invariably lower the prevalence of disorders such as dental fluorosis.



Fluorosilicic acid is also used in different applications like metal surface treatment, textile processing, water fluoridation, hydrogen fluoride, metal surface treatment, aluminum fluoride, oil well acidizing, hide processing, and silicofluorides electroplating. It is utilized as a reagent in organic synthesis for separating bonds of silyl ethers in the formation of HF (hydrogen fluoride). Given to its impelling demand, studies suggest that the demand for 40% grade fluorosilicic acid market may surpass USD 620 million by 2025.



Rising public health concerns regarding the safety of drinking water as well as increasing usage of the chemicals in water treatment will drive the product demand, as the substance helps in maintaining the levels of fluorine in water, preventing tooth decay problems. Owing to the ease of application as compared to other chemicals, usage of fluorosilicic acid is gradually witnessing a wider adoption across water fluoridation processes, which is slated to propel fluorosilicic acid market size. Fast growing population base and urbanization will enormously surge the demand for drinking and cleaning water, reinforcing the industry prospects.



Fluorosilicic acid industry has experienced commendable growth in Europe, as the presence of fluoride in the groundwater is usually low and some countries have intentions to add the chemical to public drinking water for health assistance. Apparently, the European Food Safety Authority has provided certain limitations pertaining to natural mineral water and also in oral care products. Setting such high safety standards could eventually stimulate Europe fluorosilicic acid market size over the coming years.



Surging need for fluoride supplements to maintain appropriate fluoride levels in the body may augment product traction in the coming years. On this note, it is estimated that the North America fluorosilicic acid market may witness growth rate of around 5.5% by 2025.



The regional segmentation covers:



- Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

- Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)



