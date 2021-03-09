New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global fluorspar market is expected to reach USD 3.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for aluminum and steel, particularly in the emerging economies is playing an instrumental role in the growth of the market. Aluminum finds widespread usage used in the production of automobile aircraft. Stable growth in the automotive production in especially in the emerging economies such as China & India in the Asia Pacific region, along with an escalating vehicle demand attributed to a rise in the level of disposable income of people and GDP growth is boosting the demand for aluminum, which in turn, is driving the demand for fluorspar used in the production of aluminum.



Prominent Players: BASF, DowDuPont, Wacker Chemie, DSM, Arkema, Eastman Corporation, Shin-Etsu, Elkem, Momentive Performance Materials, and Lubrizol, among others.



The global Fluorspar market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global fluorspar market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Acid Spar

Metallurgical Spar

Ceramic Spar

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Metallurgy

Hydrofluoric Acid

Ceramic

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest:



By grade, the acid spar held the largest market share of more than 60.0% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. This grade of fluorspar is primarily utilized for producing aluminum fluoride (ALF3), which functions as a flux to lower the bath temperature in the production of aluminum.



Moreover, acid spar finds usage in the production of hydrofluoric acid (HF), which is a major source of all fluorochemicals.



By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 6.1% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.



By application, metallurgy contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.5% in the forecast. Fluorspar has widespread application in metallurgy, for instance, it is added in small quantities for the purpose of electrolytic reduction of alumina dissolved in fused cryolite to provide good electrical conductivity to the fused mixture and to lower the melting point of the mixture to about 1140 K…Continued



