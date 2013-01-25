"Fluvirin (Seasonal Influenza Vaccine) Forecast and Market Analysis" - New Market Report

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Fluvirin (Seasonal Influenza Vaccine) Forecast and Market Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Fluvirin (Seasonal Influenza Vaccine) Forecast and Market Analysis". Seasonal Influenza is a respiratory infection caused by influenza virus that results in mild to severe symptoms, such as fever, cold and cough. The market is heavily driven by the sales of prophylactic vaccine treatments to prevent infection. Currently, trivalent intramuscular vaccines such as Sanofi's Fluzone and Vaxigrip, GlaxoSmithKline's Fluarix and FluLaval and Novartis' Fluvirin garner the majority stake of the market. However, with the entrance of vaccines with novel routes of administration, such as AstraZeneca's intranasal FluMist and Sanofi's Fluzone IntraDermal, GlobalData projects a dramatic shift favoring the adoption of such vaccines over the traditional intramuscular vaccines. GlobalData also anticipates that manufacturers that launch quadrivalent formulations will steal market share, patient share, and revenue from the trivalent influenza vaccines currently available.
Fluvirin is a trivalent, inactivated influenza vaccine designed to immunize recipients against seasonal influenza infections. The vaccine is prepared from influenza vaccine viruses that are propagated in embryonated chicken eggs. Each viral strain is harvested via centrifugation and inactivated with beta-propiolactone. The viral surface antigens (i.e., hemagglutinin, neuraminidase) are then purified via centrifugation. Fluvirin is administered via intramuscular injection, where the viral antigens elicit an immune response that helps protect the recipient from subsequent influenza infection. Fluvirin is marketed in the US and UK by Novartis.
- Overview of seasonal influenza, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Fluvirin including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Fluvirin from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, and the UK.
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for seasonal influenza
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Fluvirin performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Fluvirin from 2012 to 2022 in the US, and the UK.
