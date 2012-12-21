FLV Mac Conversion Made Possible by iSkysoft Studio

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- People who own Apple products and have been a little worried about the fact that their gadgets are not compatible with Flash Video can breathe a sigh of relief now, for it has been made possible by iSkysoft Studio for people to use FLV Mac conversion to make the FLV videos compatible with Mac!



FLV is the file format that is used by videos that are played through Adobe Flash Player. Flash Video is really popular and a lot of websites use this format- including YouTube, Hulu, Yahoo! Video, Google Video etc. Many gaming and online TV websites also use the same format. In such a situation, the incompatibility of Mac products with FLV videos certainly creates a problem.



However, things are looking up with the launch of the iSkySoft FLV Video Converter for Mac. This software makes the flash videos compatible with iTunes and Mac products and is for the users, who want the videos from websites like YouTube. Once they use this software and convert the videos they want into compatible formats, they will be able to watch and play them offline as well. They can make the video format compatible with gadgets like iPhone, iPod, iPad or even the PSP!



The iSkysoft FLV video converter for Mac comes highly recommended and has received good ratings from the app store as well. This software is not an FLV Mac converter alone, it is also an FLV downloader. One can use this software to download the videos they want from YouTube as well. The whole step-up can be completed with just few clicks and one can proceed to download the videos they want and convert it to the right format.



Thanks to the FLV Mac converter, one will be able to watch all the video they want on their portable gadgets at whatever time they want. They will also be able to play it offline. This is quite a useful software to have, and all Mac owners would certainly appreciate the work it does.



About iSkysoft Studio

iSkysoft Studio is a leading developer of multimedia conversion and DVD backup tools for Mac users. iSkysoft products generally fall into four multimedia product lines, including Video Conversion Tools, DVD Ripping Tools, Stream Media Recorder & iPod transfer and DVD Copy & Burner Tools.



To know more about the software, the installation process and the step- by- step guide, one can visit the website, http://www.iskysoft.com/article/flv-converter-mac.html.



MEDIA CONTACT

