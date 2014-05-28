PopSoda Digital Commerce Today Announces Fly Balloon, Fly! 1.4

Winterthur, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- PopSoda Digital Commerce today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of Fly Balloon, Fly! 1.4, an update to their flappy-style game for Android, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. Players are challenged to navigate their balloon through the skies in this simple but addictive game. The balloon must avoid hitting the flying swords or the game is over.



"Forget about Flappy Bird!" recommends GiveMeApps (13 Apr 2014). "This game is more challenging than all of the tapping games combined!"



Feature Highlights:

- Simple and addictive flappy-style game

- Comfortable and colorful User Interface

- 3 different background themes

- Randomized levels of gameplay

- One touch game mechanics

- Game Center integrated

- Ability to challenge friends

- Develops hand-eye coordination



Fly Balloon, Fly! is easy to learn but difficult to master. Players control the movements of the balloon by tapping the screen to keep the balloon from rising and guide it through the sky. Timing is crucial for the balloon to successfully avoid the swords that are hanging at various heights. Also, if the balloon rises too high in the sky or sinks too low and hits the buildings, the game is over. To make it more challenging, the levels of gameplay are randomized so the swords are never in the same place twice.



The App Magazine concurs, giving the game a 4.9 out of 5 star rating, "The controls are simple and easy to use making this a great game for kids and adults alike." (15 Apr 2014)



Version 1.3 includes several important updates to enhance gameplay. Fly Balloon, Fly! is Game Center integrated so players can challenge their friends and try to earn the highest score to be on the leaderboard. In addition to the Cloudy Day and Star Sky themes, Fly Balloon, Fly! has added a space-themed background. The app also awards a blue star for every 3 points earned.



"Fly Balloon, Fly! is an extremely charming game and it is as addictive as it is charming!" says The Play Vault (31 Mar 2014). "The cutesy character, the epic music and the cartoon backgrounds make for an amalgamation of great features that combine together to produce a game that is simply pure fun."



"Fly Balloon, Fly! is similar to the popular flappy-style games but with different mechanics," says Davide Iuorno, publisher of Fly Balloon, Fly! "It's very challenging to guide the balloon while avoiding the flying swords but a lot of fun. How far get you get on your journey?"



Device Requirements:

- iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch or Android phone/tablet

- Requires iOS 4.3 or later

- 10.3 MB



Pricing and Availability:

Fly Balloon, Fly! 1.3 is free and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. An Android version is also available on Google Play.



PopSoda Digital Commerce

http://www.popsoda.ch/



Fly Balloon, Fly! 1.4

http://games.popsoda.ch



Download from iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/app/fly-balloon-fly!/id849801910



Download from Google play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.popsoda.fbf_balloon



About PopSoda Digital Commerce

Based in Winterthur, Switzerland, PopSoda Digital Commerce (http://www.popsoda.ch) was launched in 2012 and focuses on e-commerce management, multi-channel, services-fulfillment and digital-marketing. Copyright (C) 2014 PopSoda Digital Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.