Fly Plugins Releases Major Update to WP Courseware LMS Plugin

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- WordPress development firm, Fly Plugins, announced today the release of a major update to its flagship product, WP Courseware. The company unveiled a number of new features for the learning management system plugin which have been in development for the last two months.



WP Courseware was originally released in September of 2012 and quickly emerged as a leading elearning tool for the WordPress content management system. Fly Plugins, directed by co-founders Ben Arellano and Nate Johnson, has attempted to capitalize on its early success in the WordPress LMS space by reinvesting heavily in updates to the software.



"We are truly fortunate to have an incredibly creative user base with WP courseware", stated Johnson. "We receive dozens of feature requests each week and I think the reason WP Courseware has emerged as a leading LMS for WordPress is the fact that we continually implement as many of those requests as possible."



"Our user base knows better than anyone what issues the software needs to solve, so that dictates the development path", he added.



Version 2.3 of WP Courseware will see the WordPress elearning tool adding such features as full user management integration with popular membership plugins, customizable course certificates, bulk course registrations, multi language support, and others.



When asked about future updates, Johnson again referred to the company's intense focus on end-user implementation.



"As long as our customers are pushing us to solve their challenges and giving us direction on how to make the elearning experience better for both instructors and course participants, we'll be pushing out updates", he stated. "With WP Courseware, we're highly focused on the most effective learning experience for users."



For more information please visit: http://www.wpcourseware.com



About Fly Plugins

Fly Plugins is a developer of both free and premium plugins for the WordPress content management system. The company focuses on solutions for online learning development and facilitation.