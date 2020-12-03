New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest study, titled 'Global Flying Taxi Market, 'sheds light on the crucial aspects of the global Flying Taxi market. The report aims to help readers accurately estimate the global market growth rate over the forecast period (2019-2027). Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Flying Taxi market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Flying Taxi market's new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.



The Global Flying Taxi market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 28.59% from 2019 to 2026. Rising demand for faster modes of transportation is the major factor driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor driving the growth of the market are the increasing efforts being carried out in providing the access to urban areas, and government initiatives carried out globally. However, lack of sufficient regulatory framework can act as a major restraint for the growth of the market over the forecasted period.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Flying Taxi business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Flying Taxi market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Airbus (Netherlands), Beechcraft Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Dassault Aviation SA (France), EHANG (China), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Embraer (Brazil), Gulfstream (U.S.), and Cessna (U.S.).



Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hardware

Actuation Systems

Flight Controls

Others

Software

Flight Management



Others

Services



Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Others



Aircraft type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Multicopter

Side-by-side aircraft

Tiltwing aircraft

Tiltrotor aircraft

Others



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Flying Taxi market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Flying Taxi market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



