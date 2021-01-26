New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Flying Taxi market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.59% from 2019 to 2026. Rising need for faster means of transportation is the major factor boosting the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Increasing government initiatives globally is another factor boosting the growth of the Flying Taxi market. However, the lack of sufficient regulatory framework will act as a hindrance for the growth of the market over the forecasted period.



The emerging and present key participants in the Flying Taxi market are:



Airbus (Netherlands), Beechcraft Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Dassault Aviation SA (France), EHANG (China), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Embraer (Brazil), Gulfstream (U.S.), and Cessna (U.S.).



The research study examines the Flying Taxi Market and the impact of COVID-19 observed on the overall sector. The pandemic has affected the global industry extensively. The current changes in the business setting and the future effects of the outbreak are assessed in the report.



Profitability scope and Prospects



The key participants who have shown tremendous growth in the Flying Taxi market have been included in the report. In the report, data from 2016 to 2018, shows that some of the companies have shown enormous sales revenues, with the net revenue being doubled and the profits continually increasing. The profitability of the products being sold by the company indicates the influence and competitive advantage these companies have over the others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment Mode, Software, Application and region:



Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hardware

Actuation Systems

Flight Controls

Others

Software

Flight Management

Others

Services



Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Others



Aircraft type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Multicopter

Side-by-side aircraft

Tiltwing aircraft

Tiltrotor aircraft

Others



Passenger Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Less than 3

3 to 10

More than 10



Maximum Distance (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Less than 50kms

51 to 200kms

More than 200kms



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



eVTOL technology will witness fast growth over the forecasted period.



Lift and cruise and tilt-wing technologies will combine with more durable batteries thus letting vehicles fly up to 250kms as well as carry more than three passengers at the same time.



European airspace is regulated, especially in the region near major airports. The challenge in such areas will be to adapt existing laws and regulations to accommodate the peculiarities of flying.



With the rise in popularity of the flying taxi market, the demand for it for leisure purpose will also increase in comparison to the flights done for work purpose….Continued



The Flying Taxi report addresses the following questions:



Understand the demand for global Flying Taxi to determine the viability of the market.



Identify the developed and emerging markets where Flying Taxi are offered.



Identify the challenge areas and address them.



Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.



Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.



Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.



Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.



Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.



