New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- Flying Taxi Market Report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market, including precise assessment of the demand for the Flying Taxi Market and accurate market insights that allow readers to identify the existing opportunities and threats and optimize their investments. It offers the global sector across key regional markets and gives an extensive investigation and statistical analysis of vital market elements. The study also performs an elaborate industry-wide competitive analysis, highlighting the major companies in the Flying Taxi Market that regulate a substantial portion of the global market share and infers beneficial prospects and hurdles to help the reader invest wisely.



The Global Flying Taxi market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 28.59% from 2019 to 2026. Rising demand for faster modes of transportation is the major factor driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period.



This is the latest report covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected every aspect of the worldwide industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all the major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with historical data.



The report contains accurate predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry, including company profiles, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. This portion appraises the Flying Taxi market based on top vendors, technological adoption, and development trends. Flying Taxi Leading Players are Airbus (Netherlands), Beechcraft Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Dassault Aviation SA (France), EHANG (China), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Embraer (Brazil), Gulfstream (U.S.), and Cessna (U.S.).



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flying Taxi Market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, application, end-users, and region:



Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hardware



Actuation Systems

Flight Controls

Others

Software

Flight Management

Others

Services



Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Others



Aircraft type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Multicopter

Side-by-side aircraft

Tiltwing aircraft

Tiltrotor aircraft

Others

Passenger Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Less than 3

3 to 10

More than 10



Maximum Distance (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Less than 50kms

51 to 200kms

More than 200kms



The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Flying Taxi market in important countries (regions), including:



North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa



The report delivers key insights on the following Flying Taxi Industry aspects:



-Apart from global market analysis, the report provides results of study and analysis of region-specific and country-specific assessments along with competitive analysis.

-Market driving forces, strengths, opportunities, market maturity, concentration, fragmentation, consolidation etc. are discussed in the report.

-Technological advancements, availability of raw materials, production, demand, supply, and Flying Taxi import-export statistics are also discussed.

-Analysis of macro and microeconomic factors and government norms, regulations, policies, and schemes impact market growth and scenarios are also provided.

-Comprehensive analysis of major players in the global FLYING TAXI market has been conducted, and revenue, share, pricing, size, business reach, and financial data aids in arriving at a well-informed conclusion.

-Other study and analysis includes market investment feasibility check, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements, joint ventures, diversification, marketing and advertising, and consumer base expansion and retention strategies.

-Detailed analysis of suppliers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, distributors is also conducted at a global and regional scale

-All factors, aspects, and scenarios in each region and major countries are analyzed and can be further customized for specific regions or for country-specific reports on request.



