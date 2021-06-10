Flyleaf Studios Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Exciting New Video Game

Palma, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Flyleaf Studios has proudly announced that it is launching an exciting new video game by the end of this year. The title of this game is 'Kandra: The Moonwalker' and it is basically a platform and adventure 3D game designed by Flyleaf Studios for PC. To introduce this video game project to the world, the team members of this independent Spanish game studio has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are an indie videogame company wishing to bring life to our projects and to launch this new video game for PC, we need your support for this Kickstarter campaign." Juan Gabriel Gomila of Flyleaf Studios, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Planned for release by the end of 2021, this platform based metroid-vania game is inspired by the classics of this genre, where players can make their own adventure and their own experience.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/flyleafstudios/kandra-the-moonwalker and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 25,000 and the gaming studio is offering a wide range of rewards including 3D printed figures and posters with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



