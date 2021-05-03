Flyncarry.com Unveils Innovative Solution to Sending Packages Abroad

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Flyncarry Inc. has unveiled an innovative solution, which connects travelers with senders to offer a cost-effective service for quick package deliveries abroad.



The Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) industry has grown into a $400B business with a strong hold on e-commerce and global shipping. Flyncarry Inc. is taking the industry by storm with its enterprising solution that has created a win-win situation for all.



Quite simply, Flyncarry Inc. has become the market place for travelers and senders. Now those who need to send packages abroad on urgent basis don't have to rely on the expensive courier services out of the country.



They can simply find travelers with luggage space headed to the destination. Making use of the existing luggage capacity of the traveler, the company offers a cost-effective solution to sender. Moreover it's also an opportunity for the traveler to make some cash.



Flyncarry Inc. not only takes the hassle out of finding traditional CEP services but also ensures that the package delivery is quick – within 24 hours. By sharing luggage and eliminating specialized package delivery, it also reduces carbon footprint.



The service is clearly a masterstroke from the company, which has already become a hit with people. "The ethos of our company is simple; we are here to provide a platform to help one another across the globe," say the founders of Flyncarry Inc.



With this uniquely creative, smart and cost-effective service, Flyncarry Inc. is thus set to become the leading player in the CEP industry without any physical assets or physical presence.



With its innovative strategy of connecting travelers and senders, the company is set to disrupt the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) industry with its cost-effective solution.



